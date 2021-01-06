DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Hits New 12-Month High at $30.00

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.00 and last traded at $29.50, with a volume of 15584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.88.

DNZOY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded DENSO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DENSO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DENSO from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DENSO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DENSO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.64. The company has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.78 and a beta of 0.91.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $12.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.83 billion. DENSO had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.94%. Research analysts forecast that DENSO Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

DENSO Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DNZOY)

DENSO Corporation manufactures and sells automotive components and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It offers air-conditioning systems for cars and buses; truck refrigeration units; radiators and cooling systems; gasoline and diesel engine management systems; engine-related products; products for drive systems; hybrid and electric car drive systems, and power supply and related products; power supply and starting system parts; and small motor systems for automobiles.

