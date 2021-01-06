Denali Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 2,348 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 680% compared to the average volume of 301 call options.

In related news, insider Carole Ho sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $1,236,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Schenkein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $501,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,624 shares of company stock worth $11,270,433. 19.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 420.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 240.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $70.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.99 and a 200-day moving average of $44.70. Denali Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $93.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.78 and a beta of 1.93.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by ($4.73). Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 968.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.19%. The business had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.69 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DNLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

