Den Bosch Fred Van Sells 1,500 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Stock

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Den Bosch Fred Van also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

On Monday, December 7th, Den Bosch Fred Van sold 500 shares of Varonis Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total transaction of $121,870.00.

On Thursday, November 5th, Den Bosch Fred Van sold 500 shares of Varonis Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00.

On Monday, November 2nd, Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.52, for a total transaction of $115,520.00.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $130,000.00.

VRNS opened at $163.39 on Wednesday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $180.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -57.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.79.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $76.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.93 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 790.7% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $125.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.55.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.