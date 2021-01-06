Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) shares traded up 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.41 and last traded at $31.50. 686,433 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 668,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.15.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DLX shares. TheStreet raised Deluxe from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Deluxe from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 47.73 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.62.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.43. Deluxe had a return on equity of 43.69% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $439.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Deluxe’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLX. Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of Deluxe in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Deluxe by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Deluxe by 120.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 25,911 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the 3rd quarter worth about $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

About Deluxe (NYSE:DLX)

Deluxe Corporation provides printed business forms, checks, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides marketing materials and promotional solutions, such as postcards, brochures, retail packaging supplies, apparel, greeting cards, and business cards; and treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management, as well as software, hardware and digital imaging solutions.

