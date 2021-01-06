Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) will post $1.45 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Delek US’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.37 billion and the highest is $1.53 billion. Delek US reported sales of $2.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delek US will report full year sales of $6.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.64 billion to $6.95 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.01 billion to $7.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.21). Delek US had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Delek US’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Delek US from $20.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Delek US in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Delek US from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Delek US from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Delek US currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

NYSE:DK remained flat at $$15.89 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 33,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,253. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.17. Delek US has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

In other Delek US news, Director William J. Finnerty sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $47,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at $319,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard J. Marcogliese purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.92 per share, with a total value of $186,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,642.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Delek US by 36.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,060,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,586,000 after buying an additional 1,874,583 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Delek US by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,572,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,507,000 after acquiring an additional 829,757 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Delek US by 7,851.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 658,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 649,731 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Delek US by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,142,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,890,000 after buying an additional 595,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in Delek US by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 774,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,625,000 after buying an additional 259,769 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

