DeFi Yield Protocol Price Hits $3.68 on Major Exchanges (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. Over the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market cap of $3.84 million and approximately $699,484.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFi Yield Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.68 or 0.00010562 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00028457 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00119597 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.15 or 0.00232616 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.36 or 0.00519880 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00049805 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.34 or 0.00253239 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00017141 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 25,651,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,040,902 tokens. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com

DeFi Yield Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

