Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $823,270.00

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a market cap of $18.77 million and approximately $823,270.00 worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0621 or 0.00000182 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00042152 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006515 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00035974 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $112.12 or 0.00329299 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014119 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00025028 BTC.

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Token Profile

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CRYPTO:DVP) is a token. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 302,480,926 tokens. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official website is dvpnet.io . Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Token Trading

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Vulnerability Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Vulnerability Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Vulnerability Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

