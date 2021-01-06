Decarbonization Plus Acquisition (OTCMKTS:DCRBU) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DCRBU) were down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.01 and last traded at $11.16. Approximately 126,659 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 98,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.62.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DCRBU)

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Silver Run Acquisition Corporation III and changed its name to Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation in August 2020.

