DDKoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.09 Million (DDK)

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded up 12.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 6th. One DDKoin coin can now be bought for $1.22 or 0.00003490 BTC on major exchanges including DOBI Exchange and Simex. DDKoin has a total market capitalization of $2.09 million and $94,787.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DDKoin has traded up 21.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DDKoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002865 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00027944 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00118561 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.58 or 0.00253228 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $177.61 or 0.00507725 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00049907 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.40 or 0.00252714 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00016975 BTC.

About DDKoin

DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd . DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial

DDKoin Coin Trading

DDKoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Simex and DOBI Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DDKoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DDKoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.