DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Shares Gap Up to $2.84

Shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.84, but opened at $3.17. DBV Technologies shares last traded at $3.61, with a volume of 55,224 shares trading hands.
DBVT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Societe Generale raised shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.39.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $369.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.87.
About DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)
DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.
