DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Sets New 1-Year High at $118.53

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $118.53 and last traded at $118.00, with a volume of 829 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.40.

DVA has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub upgraded DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America cut DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.80.

The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $2,743,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.88, for a total value of $46,388.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,503.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,818 shares of company stock worth $2,943,956 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of DaVita by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 59,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after buying an additional 14,942 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in DaVita by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,185,000 after purchasing an additional 72,463 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in DaVita during the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in DaVita during the 3rd quarter worth $2,018,000. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

