DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DaVita (NYSE:DVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $122.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DaVia's significant improvement in the bottom line is encouraging. The DaVita Kidney Care segment continued to progress through the quarter. Dialysis services in the United States showcased solid results and also ramped-up overseas during the third quarter. The acquisition of several dialysis centers overseas is encouraging as well. A solid guidance for 2020 is another positive. A stable liquidity position is impressive. DaVita ended the third quarter on a mixed note, with earnings beating estimates but revenues missing the same. Over the past year, shares of DaVita have outperformed its industry. However, foreign exchange headwinds and stiff competition continue to weigh on the company. Contraction of adjusted operating margin is another concern. Declining trajectory of calcimimetics continued through the third quarter.”

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered DaVita from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded DaVita from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.80.

NYSE:DVA opened at $116.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30. DaVita has a twelve month low of $62.20 and a twelve month high of $118.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DaVita will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.88, for a total value of $46,388.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,503.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $154,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,943,956 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in DaVita by 143.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 84,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 49,913 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 119.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 27,810 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

