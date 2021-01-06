Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.58

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.58 and traded as high as $29.42. Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF shares last traded at $29.35, with a volume of 22,036 shares.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.58.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were issued a $0.0373 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th.
Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:DUSA)
DUSA Pharmaceuticals, Inc (DUSA) is a vertically integrated dermatology company. The Company is developing and marketing Levulan photodynamic therapy (Levulan PDT). The Company’s marketed products include Levulan Kerastick 20% topical solution with PDT and the BLU-U brand light source. Levulan Kerastick and BLU-U are used for the treatment of non-hyperkeratotic actinic keratoses (AKs), of the face or scalp.
Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.