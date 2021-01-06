David H. Lissy Sells 11,132 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Stock

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Director David H. Lissy sold 11,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $1,911,141.76.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $167.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.15 and its 200-day moving average is $143.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.23 and a 1 year high of $177.16. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.37, a PEG ratio of 51.92 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $337.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.51 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BFAM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.43.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BFAM. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 286,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,553,000 after purchasing an additional 27,552 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 797.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 32,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.