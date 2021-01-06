David H. Lissy Sells 11,132 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Stock

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Director David H. Lissy sold 11,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $1,911,141.76.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $167.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.15 and its 200-day moving average is $143.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.23 and a 1 year high of $177.16. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.37, a PEG ratio of 51.92 and a beta of 0.83.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $337.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.51 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BFAM. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 286,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,553,000 after purchasing an additional 27,552 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 797.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 32,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.
