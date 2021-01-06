David B. Edelson Sells 4,595 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Stock

Loews Co. (NYSE:L) CFO David B. Edelson sold 4,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $205,396.50.

Shares of NYSE L traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,049,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,742. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.94. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $56.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Loews during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Loews during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Loews by 228.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on L. TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Loews to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; Loews Hotels Holding Corporation; and Corporate segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability coverages and products; and surety and fidelity bonds.

