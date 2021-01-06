Datawallet Price Up 100.8% This Week (DXT)

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Datawallet has a market capitalization of $473,505.41 and $10,478.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datawallet token can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Datawallet has traded 100.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00042417 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006589 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00036780 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $111.92 or 0.00327878 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014068 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00025153 BTC.

About Datawallet

DXT is a token. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq . Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com . Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Datawallet Token Trading

Datawallet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datawallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datawallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

