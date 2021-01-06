Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Datadog Inc. provides monitoring services for cloud-scale applications which includes monitoring of servers, databases, tools and services, through a SaaS-based data analytics platform. Datadog Inc. is based in New York. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $136.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Datadog presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.29.

Shares of DDOG opened at $93.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49. Datadog has a one year low of $28.88 and a one year high of $118.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a PE ratio of -3,099.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $154.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.33 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 312,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total value of $29,811,822.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,115,464.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael James Callahan sold 7,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.80, for a total transaction of $746,529.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,930,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,746,357 shares of company stock valued at $178,355,775. 26.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 362.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,236,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,806,553 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Datadog by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,432,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,468,000 after purchasing an additional 366,675 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 58.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,216,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,965 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 21.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,876,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,864,000 after buying an additional 506,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 19.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,759,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,779,000 after buying an additional 281,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

