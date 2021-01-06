DaTa eXchange (DTX) Price Hits $0.0194

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 5th. During the last week, DaTa eXchange has traded up 41% against the US dollar. One DaTa eXchange token can currently be purchased for $0.0194 or 0.00000215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinFalcon and BitForex. DaTa eXchange has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and $9,521.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DaTa eXchange

DaTa eXchange is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DaTa eXchange’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . The official website for DaTa eXchange is databrokerdao.com

Buying and Selling DaTa eXchange

DaTa eXchange can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and CoinFalcon. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DaTa eXchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DaTa eXchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

