Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.16 and last traded at $6.03. 1,240,807 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 787,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.71.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of Daseke in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.44.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.61. The company has a market capitalization of $391.76 million, a P/E ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. Daseke had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 33.15%. The company had revenue of $375.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.75 million. Research analysts predict that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSKE. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Daseke in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Daseke by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Daseke during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Daseke during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Daseke during the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. 21.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Daseke, Inc consolidates and provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

