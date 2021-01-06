Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Daseke, Inc. operates as a transportation company. It provides fleet management, logistics, trucking and open deck transportation services. Daseke, Inc., formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II, is based in Addison, United States. “

Get Daseke alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of Daseke in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.44.

Shares of DSKE opened at $6.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.76 million, a P/E ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 2.04. Daseke has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $7.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.61.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $375.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.75 million. Daseke had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 33.15%. Analysts predict that Daseke will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Daseke by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Daseke in the second quarter valued at $956,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daseke in the second quarter valued at $146,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Daseke by 7.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 24,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Daseke by 15.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 336,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 44,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc consolidates and provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

Featured Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Daseke (DSKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.