DAOBet Price Reaches $0.0075 on Exchanges (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. One DAOBet coin can now be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOBet has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and $1,373.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DAOBet has traded 24.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,520.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.93 or 0.01218813 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00043137 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.92 or 0.00191207 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001499 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003266 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000024 BTC.

DAOBet Coin Profile

DAOBet is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org . DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin

Buying and Selling DAOBet

DAOBet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

