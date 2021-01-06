DAD (DAD) Trading Down 6.2% This Week

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One DAD token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000403 BTC on exchanges. DAD has a total market capitalization of $18.36 million and $892,776.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DAD has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DAD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00042366 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006583 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00036297 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $111.58 or 0.00329581 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00014312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00025036 BTC.

DAD Profile

DAD (DAD) is a token. Its launch date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,601,733 tokens. The official website for DAD is dad.one . DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DAD

DAD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.