CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
CTMX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.66.
NASDAQ CTMX opened at $6.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.34. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $15.44.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 37.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 19.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 282.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 17,759 shares in the last quarter. 79.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile
CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71 for solid tumors; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug for solid tumors.
Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High
Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.