CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CTMX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.66.

NASDAQ CTMX opened at $6.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.34. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $15.44.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 58.13% and a negative return on equity of 94.20%. The business had revenue of $17.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.45 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 37.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 19.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 282.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 17,759 shares in the last quarter. 79.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71 for solid tumors; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug for solid tumors.

