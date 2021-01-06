CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 282.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,759 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in CytomX Therapeutics were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTMX. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 15.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 44,081 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 74.3% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 423,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 180,530 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 101.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 277,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 139,797 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ CTMX opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.34. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $15.44. The firm has a market cap of $319.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.75.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 58.13% and a negative return on equity of 94.20%. The company had revenue of $17.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.45 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTMX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.66.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71 for solid tumors; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug for solid tumors.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.