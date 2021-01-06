CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $265.25 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) will post $265.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $261.70 million to $270.70 million. CyrusOne reported sales of $253.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.23). CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%.

CONE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of CyrusOne from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on CyrusOne from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CyrusOne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.65.

CONE stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.74. The company had a trading volume of 795,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,530. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.22, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.45. CyrusOne has a 12 month low of $43.72 and a 12 month high of $86.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 1st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.20%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in CyrusOne during the third quarter worth $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CyrusOne by 295.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CyrusOne in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

