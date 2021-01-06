CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) PT Raised to $183.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $125.00 to $183.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $128.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.38.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $152.65 on Monday. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $69.50 and a 12-month high of $167.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,181.03, a P/E/G ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $106.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 196.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,931,000 after buying an additional 94,307 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 22.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 430.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after buying an additional 64,527 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 100.6% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 25,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 12,656 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

