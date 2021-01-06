CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) PT Raised to $183.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $125.00 to $183.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.88% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $128.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.38.
Shares of CYBR stock opened at $152.65 on Monday. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $69.50 and a 12-month high of $167.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,181.03, a P/E/G ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 196.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,931,000 after buying an additional 94,307 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 22.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 430.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after buying an additional 64,527 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 100.6% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 25,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 12,656 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About CyberArk Software
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.
