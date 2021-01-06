CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CV Sciences Inc. is a life science company. Its operating segment consists of specialty pharmaceuticals and consumer products. Specialty pharma business segment is focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics utilizing synthetic Cannabidiol across several therapeutic areas. Consumer product business segment is focused on manufacturing, marketing and selling plant-based CBD products. It operates primarily in San Diego, California and Las Vegas, Nevada. CV Sciences Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of CV Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $0.98.

CV Sciences stock opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $50.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.24. CV Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $1.34.

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). CV Sciences had a negative net margin of 68.90% and a negative return on equity of 81.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CV Sciences will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About CV Sciences

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The Consumer Products segment develops, manufactures, and markets hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) products under the name of PlusCBD in a range of market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, and specialty foods.

