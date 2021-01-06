Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

CWK has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

Shares of CWK stock opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 1.53. Cushman & Wakefield has a one year low of $6.84 and a one year high of $20.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 152.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 844,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,875,000 after buying an additional 509,367 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,242,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 48,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 419,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after buying an additional 119,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 67,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's operating segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

