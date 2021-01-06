Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) will post ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Cue Biopharma reported earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.46). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.38). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 63.69% and a negative net margin of 1,142.70%. The business had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on CUE. BidaskClub downgraded Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

CUE stock opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. Cue Biopharma has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $31.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day moving average is $16.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 446.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 179.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cue Biopharma by 14.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 64.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

