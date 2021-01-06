Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases New Shares in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Marcus by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 28,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Marcus by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,348,000 after buying an additional 97,858 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of The Marcus by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of The Marcus by 257.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 97,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 70,356 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of The Marcus by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 454,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the period. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCS stock opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $401.66 million, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.91. The Marcus Co. has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $33.96.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $33.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 13.36% and a negative net margin of 19.13%. On average, analysts forecast that The Marcus Co. will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MCS shares. ValuEngine raised The Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. BidaskClub upgraded The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Barrington Research upgraded The Marcus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on The Marcus from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 17, 2020, it owned or operated 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 20 hotels, resorts, and other properties in eight states.

