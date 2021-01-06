Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Tribune Publishing by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Tribune Publishing by 511.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Tribune Publishing by 8,086.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 168,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 166,424 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tribune Publishing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tribune Publishing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tribune Publishing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Tribune Publishing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tribune Publishing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of Tribune Publishing stock opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. Tribune Publishing has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $15.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.45.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Tribune Publishing had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $188.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tribune Publishing will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tribune Publishing Profile

Tribune Publishing Company, together with subsidiaries, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers, weekly newspapers, and niche publications and direct mails; and operates local websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' web presence for small to medium size businesses.

