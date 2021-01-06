Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $152,000 in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 22,911 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATEC. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Alphatec during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alphatec in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 316.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,080 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 8,420 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEC opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.04. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $14.97.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $41.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 266.45% and a negative net margin of 51.95%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 62,731 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $540,741.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,016,092 shares in the company, valued at $8,758,713.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 89,999 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total value of $852,290.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 571,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,415,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Alphatec from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphatec has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.57.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

