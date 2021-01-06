Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $144,000 in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASIX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,974,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,180,000 after buying an additional 46,619 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 3.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 439,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after buying an additional 13,269 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in AdvanSix during the third quarter valued at about $5,424,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 15.9% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 330,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 45,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in AdvanSix during the third quarter valued at about $4,209,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AdvanSix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. CL King upgraded AdvanSix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AdvanSix from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AdvanSix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

NYSE:ASIX opened at $20.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. AdvanSix Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $21.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.72.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $281.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.80 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 1.50%. Equities analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

