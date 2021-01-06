Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $187,000 Holdings in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,192 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTX. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 3,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 407.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HRTX. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Heron Therapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.88.

NASDAQ HRTX opened at $20.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.72. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $24.76.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 216.18% and a negative return on equity of 65.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

