Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $163,000 Stock Holdings in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) by 69.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,468 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 9.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,280,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,545,000 after acquiring an additional 621,210 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ready Capital by 24.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,309,000 after purchasing an additional 529,320 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ready Capital by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 13,250 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 371,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 17,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 4.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 11,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Ready Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ready Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ready Capital from $12.50 to $14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Ready Capital from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Shares of NYSE RC opened at $11.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $638.35 million, a PE ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 0.99. Ready Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.85 and a 200-day moving average of $10.81.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 6.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.95%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

