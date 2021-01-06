Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys New Position in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 31,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Daseke during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Daseke by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 30,190 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Daseke by 12.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 44,709 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Daseke in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Daseke by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DSKE. BidaskClub lowered shares of Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Daseke in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.44.

Shares of NASDAQ DSKE opened at $6.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $391.76 million, a PE ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.61. Daseke, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $7.50.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. Daseke had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 33.15%. The firm had revenue of $375.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.75 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Daseke

Daseke, Inc consolidates and provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

