Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 52,417 Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 52,417 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,388,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 161.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,221,499 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 754,042 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 321,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 48,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 144,291 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $663,000. 15.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXK has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC upgraded Endeavour Silver from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Pi Financial downgraded Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.69.

Shares of EXK opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $897.59 million, a PE ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 1.45. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85.

Endeavour Silver Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

