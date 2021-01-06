Cryptonex (CNX) One Day Volume Tops $1.46 Million

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. One Cryptonex coin can currently be bought for about $4.41 or 0.00012687 BTC on popular exchanges. Cryptonex has a market capitalization of $245.43 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cryptonex has traded 24.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00028749 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00119766 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.93 or 0.00232945 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.87 or 0.00523522 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00049759 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.34 or 0.00254290 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00016983 BTC.

About Cryptonex

Cryptonex was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 107,135,054 coins and its circulating supply is 55,686,329 coins. Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptonex’s official website is cryptonex.org

Buying and Selling Cryptonex

Cryptonex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptonex using one of the exchanges listed above.

