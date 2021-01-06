Cryptocean Price Down 12.3% Over Last 7 Days (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. During the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. One Cryptocean coin can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00001463 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, P2PB2B and Coinsbit. Cryptocean has a total market capitalization of $4.18 million and $7,784.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00047279 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006355 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.42 or 0.00331231 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00036109 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00014384 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $898.50 or 0.02578478 BTC.

CRON is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,109 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,011 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io . Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cryptocean can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, P2PB2B and Coinsbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

