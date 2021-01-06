CryptoCarbon (CCRB) Price Tops $0.0472 on Exchanges

CryptoCarbon (CURRENCY:CCRB) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. In the last seven days, CryptoCarbon has traded down 39.9% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoCarbon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0472 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, Livecoin and BTC-Alpha. CryptoCarbon has a total market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $10,690.00 worth of CryptoCarbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00028970 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00119729 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.69 or 0.00210724 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.89 or 0.00514380 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.38 or 0.00252719 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00017171 BTC.

About CryptoCarbon

CryptoCarbon’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,690,718 coins. CryptoCarbon’s official Twitter account is @CryptoCarbon . CryptoCarbon’s official website is cryptocarbon.co.uk

Buying and Selling CryptoCarbon

CryptoCarbon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Livecoin and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoCarbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoCarbon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoCarbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

