Crypto Village Accelerator (CVA) Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded up 54.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 5th. Crypto Village Accelerator has a total market cap of $11.64 million and $30,306.00 worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Village Accelerator token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000459 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00041878 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006473 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00035762 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.74 or 0.00323651 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00014095 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00024784 BTC.

Crypto Village Accelerator Profile

Crypto Village Accelerator is a token. It launched on October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,163,874 tokens. The official website for Crypto Village Accelerator is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

Buying and Selling Crypto Village Accelerator

Crypto Village Accelerator can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Village Accelerator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Village Accelerator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Village Accelerator using one of the exchanges listed above.

