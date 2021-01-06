Crypto Sports (CSPN) Market Cap Hits $560,496.27

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000585 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Crypto Sports has a total market capitalization of $560,496.27 and $2,065.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Crypto Sports has traded up 58.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $98.42 or 0.00281369 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009563 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00026132 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00009376 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004425 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000178 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Crypto Sports

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

Crypto Sports can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

