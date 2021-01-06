Crowd Machine (CMCT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $80.00

Crowd Machine (CURRENCY:CMCT) traded up 22.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Crowd Machine token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Crowd Machine has traded up 32.4% against the US dollar. Crowd Machine has a total market cap of $56,503.85 and $80.00 worth of Crowd Machine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00041657 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006403 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00035839 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $112.58 or 0.00318688 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00013770 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00024812 BTC.

Crowd Machine Profile

Crowd Machine (CRYPTO:CMCT) is a token. Crowd Machine’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,164,800 tokens. The Reddit community for Crowd Machine is /r/CrowdMachine . Crowd Machine’s official message board is medium.com/crowd-machine . Crowd Machine’s official Twitter account is @crowd_machine and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crowd Machine is crowdmachine.com

Buying and Selling Crowd Machine

Crowd Machine can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

