Critical Survey: uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) & Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) and uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.8% of Cogent Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of Cogent Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cogent Communications and uCloudlink Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cogent Communications 3.60% -17.36% 4.16% uCloudlink Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cogent Communications and uCloudlink Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cogent Communications $546.16 million 5.15 $37.52 million $0.76 78.37 uCloudlink Group $158.38 million 1.92 $5.21 million N/A N/A

Cogent Communications has higher revenue and earnings than uCloudlink Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Cogent Communications and uCloudlink Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cogent Communications 0 5 2 0 2.29 uCloudlink Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cogent Communications currently has a consensus price target of $78.50, suggesting a potential upside of 31.80%. Given Cogent Communications’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cogent Communications is more favorable than uCloudlink Group.

Summary

Cogent Communications beats uCloudlink Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers. It also provides on-net services in carrier-neutral data centers, cogent controlled data centers, and single-tenant office buildings. In addition, the company offers off-net services to businesses that are connected to its network primarily by means of Â’last mile' access service lines obtained from other carriers primarily in the form of metropolitan Ethernet circuits. Further, it provides Internet connectivity to customers that are not located in buildings directly connected to its network; and offers voice services. The company operates 54 data centers and provides facilities to 2,801 buildings and on-net services to 1,767 to multi-tenant office buildings. It serves primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

uCloudlink Group Company Profile

uCloudlink Group Inc. operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. The company provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman brand in China, Malaysia, and Singapore, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies. It also offers uCloudlink 2.0, a model that provides mobile data connectivity services to local users through various MNOs; GlocalMe Inside, an implementation solutions for smartphones and other smart hardware terminals, which enables them to access its cloud SIM architecture and SIM card pool; and GlocalMe, a world phone series. In addition, the company provides IoT modules with GlocalMe Inside implementation to meet the demand for mobile data from various terminals, and provide integrated network solutions to its customers; SIM cards with prepaid data packages; and value added services, such as advertisement. Further, it's platform-as-a-service/ software-as-a-service offers modules, such as customer relationship management, company, and SIM card enterprise resource planning and management. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Kowloon, Hong Kong.

