Critical Survey: Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) versus Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) and Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.4% of Investors Real Estate Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of Lexington Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Investors Real Estate Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Lexington Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and Lexington Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Investors Real Estate Trust 0 5 2 0 2.29 Lexington Realty Trust 0 1 2 0 2.67

Investors Real Estate Trust currently has a consensus target price of $74.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.71%. Lexington Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $11.67, indicating a potential upside of 15.17%. Given Lexington Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lexington Realty Trust is more favorable than Investors Real Estate Trust.

Risk & Volatility

Investors Real Estate Trust has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lexington Realty Trust has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Investors Real Estate Trust and Lexington Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investors Real Estate Trust 34.57% 10.77% 4.36% Lexington Realty Trust 49.72% 9.57% 4.87%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Investors Real Estate Trust and Lexington Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Investors Real Estate Trust $185.76 million 4.97 $79.21 million $3.72 19.13 Lexington Realty Trust $325.97 million 8.61 $279.91 million $0.80 12.66

Lexington Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Investors Real Estate Trust. Lexington Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Investors Real Estate Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Investors Real Estate Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Lexington Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Investors Real Estate Trust pays out 75.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Lexington Realty Trust pays out 53.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Investors Real Estate Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Lexington Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Lexington Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Lexington Realty Trust beats Investors Real Estate Trust on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Investors Real Estate Trust

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

