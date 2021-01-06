Critical Analysis: Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) and TransAtlantic Petroleum (NYSE:TAT)

TransAtlantic Petroleum (NYSE:TAT) and Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares TransAtlantic Petroleum and Paramount Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransAtlantic Petroleum -72.10% -479.20% -16.59% Paramount Resources -27.10% -5.37% -3.05%

8.5% of TransAtlantic Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Paramount Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.0% of TransAtlantic Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TransAtlantic Petroleum and Paramount Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransAtlantic Petroleum $67.38 million 0.28 -$5.37 million N/A N/A Paramount Resources $689.47 million 0.84 -$66.21 million N/A N/A

TransAtlantic Petroleum has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Paramount Resources.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for TransAtlantic Petroleum and Paramount Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransAtlantic Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A Paramount Resources 2 6 1 0 1.89

Paramount Resources has a consensus price target of $3.44, indicating a potential downside of 20.61%. Given Paramount Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Paramount Resources is more favorable than TransAtlantic Petroleum.

Risk & Volatility

TransAtlantic Petroleum has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paramount Resources has a beta of 3.68, suggesting that its stock price is 268% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Paramount Resources beats TransAtlantic Petroleum on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

TransAtlantic Petroleum Company Profile

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Turkey and Bulgaria. As of December 31, 2019, it had interests in 4 onshore exploration licenses and 20 onshore production leases covering an area of 436,388 net acres with a total net proved reserves of 10,259 thousand barrels of oil and 2,466 million cubic feet of natural gas located in Turkey, as well as a production concession covering an area of approximately 162,800 net undeveloped acres located in Bulgaria. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Addison, Texas.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations. Paramount Resources Ltd. was founded in 1976 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

