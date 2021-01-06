Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Receives Outperform Rating from National Bank Financial

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CPG. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. CIBC raised Crescent Point Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.25 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Crescent Point Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.64.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CPG traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.68. The stock had a trading volume of 368,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.89. Crescent Point Energy has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $4.84.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $328.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.28 million. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 166.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPG. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 71.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 16,256 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 76.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 26,601 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. 28.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.