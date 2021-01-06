Credits (CS) Trading 16.9% Lower This Week

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Credits token can now be bought for $0.0139 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. Credits has a total market capitalization of $3.48 million and $97,215.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Credits has traded down 16.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00008505 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000100 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Credits Token Profile

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here

Credits Token Trading

Credits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

