Creditcoin One Day Volume Reaches $6.58 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00002369 BTC on major exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $433.88 million and approximately $6.58 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded up 29.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,967.62 or 1.00129963 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00008235 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00018261 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000172 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00010655 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 93.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00075243 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 82% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000175 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,807 coins and its circulating supply is 539,994,263 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

Creditcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

