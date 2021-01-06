Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Certara (NASDAQ:CERT)

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CERT. Bank of America initiated coverage on Certara in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on Certara in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.33.

NASDAQ CERT opened at $32.37 on Tuesday. Certara has a 1 year low of $29.70 and a 1 year high of $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

